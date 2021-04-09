Saudi-led coalition intercepts bomb-laden drone towards border city

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen intercepted Friday a bomb-laden drone launched by Houthis towards border city Khamis Mushait, Al Ekhbariya local TV reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coalition accused the militia of "committing war crimes by targeting civilians and civilian sites."

Khamis Mushait is among the cities in southwestern Saudi Arabia that are frequently targeted by Houthis with drones and missiles.