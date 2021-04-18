Yemen's Houthi rebels say launch drone attack on Saudi air base
Yemen's Houthi militia said they fired an explosive-laden drone on Saturday toward King Khalid Air Base in the Saudi southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"The hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement reported by the rebel group's al-Masirah TV.
Saudi Arabia has made no comment on the alleged attack.
