Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week

Arab World 29 April 2021 14:22 (UTC+04:00)
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week

Lebanon and Israel are expected to resume U.S.-mediated talks on a dispute about their Mediterranean Sea border next week, two Lebanese official sources said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Negotiations between old foes Lebanon and Israel were launched in October to try to resolve the dispute, which has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area, yet the talks have since stalled.

One Lebanese official who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue told Reuters that the U.S. side had informed Lebanon that talks would resume on Monday.

The second Lebanese official said the resumption would coincide with a visit by U.S. mediator John Desrocher, who is due in Lebanon on an unspecified day next week. U.S. embassy officials were not immediately available for comment.

The longtime foes held several rounds of talks in October, a culmination of three years of diplomacy by the United States, hosted by the United Nations at a peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon.

But gaps between the two sides remained large after each presented contrasting maps outlining proposed borders that actually increased the size of the disputed area.

Since the talks stalled, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister and ministers of defence and public works approved a draft decree which would expand Lebanon's claim, adding around 1,400 square km to its exclusive economic zone.

The draft decree has yet to be approved.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz's office said Israel was considering a renewal of talks but "based on the known territory which is in dispute".

Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields, while Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to Italy, Lithuania announced
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to Italy, Lithuania announced
Kazakhstan, Russia adopt Comprehensive Program of Economic Cooperation for 2021-2025
Kazakhstan, Russia adopt Comprehensive Program of Economic Cooperation for 2021-2025
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs Economy 15:42
Nar and AzTU identify new areas of cooperation (PHOTO) Society 15:38
Relations between Georgia and NATO remain at highest historical level - PM Georgia 15:33
BP reveals total oil output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli since 1997 Oil&Gas 15:28
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to Italy, Lithuania announced Oil&Gas 15:25
Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service pays official visit to Georgia (PHOTO) Society 15:24
BP reveals Shah Deniz production volume since start Oil&Gas 15:22
Kazakhstan, Russia adopt Comprehensive Program of Economic Cooperation for 2021-2025 Business 15:11
Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines launching regular flights to Georgian cities Transport 15:09
BP updates on progress at SWAP, D230, Shafag-Asiman Oil&Gas 15:07
OPEC+ confirms Azerbaijan's oil production commitments for May-July Oil&Gas 15:01
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput up Oil&Gas 14:57
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company to implement several projects Oil&Gas 14:53
All problems in Armenia rooted in crisis of governance - ex-president Armenia 14:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries extends tender for fuel purchase Tenders 14:50
Georgian economy grows year-on-year Business 14:47
BP discloses number of wells drilled for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 14:46
Operating expenditure on Shah Deniz surges y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:42
Iran begins cotton sowing Business 14:41
While retreating Armenian Armed Forces destroyed infrastructure in Azerbaijani lands - permanent rep to UN Politics 14:32
Shah Deniz field increases gas production Oil&Gas 14:29
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week Arab World 14:22
Activity of trade, tourism reps to serve development of Azerbaijan-Israel economic, trade ties - minister (PHOTO) Business 14:21
BP significantly increases opex on BTC y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:17
Georgia sees decrease in construction permits Construction 14:17
Switzerland's Lonza to boost production for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Europe 14:16
Kazakhstan unveils its trade indicators with Turkey for 2M2021 Business 14:12
Kazakhstan enters Global Green Finance Index Finance 14:11
Sangachal terminal reduces oil and condensate exports Oil&Gas 14:11
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals reports decrease in cooper output Business 14:10
Measures to battle COVID-19 remain in place at KAZ Minerals facilities Business 14:09
Russia organizes twelfth charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 14:07
Iranian energy minister talks data of water, electricity sectors Oil&Gas 14:06
Sangachal terminal increases Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 14:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 29 Society 14:05
BP reveals number of completed wells at ACG Oil&Gas 13:57
Ukrainian company to repair compressor stations at dep’t managed by Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 13:57
BP says ACE project detailed design engineering works completed Oil&Gas 13:48
Iran talks insurance data in its mining sector Finance 13:46
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli increases associated gas deliveries to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:40
Kazakhstan’s Consulate General opens in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Uzbekistan 13:38
Uzbekistan eyes increasing number of foreign tourist inflow Tourism 13:36
Armenian Metsamor NPP located in active tectonic fault zone - Azerbaijan's ANAS Society 13:35
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli sees decrease in total production y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:30
BP reduces capex, opex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 13:11
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy substation Tenders 13:03
Iranian deputy minister talks about industrial parks Business 13:02
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 12:59
Kazakhstan records decrease in trade with India Business 12:58
Area for future electrical substation in Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly cleared of mines - Mine Action Agency Society 12:48
Russian Direct Investment Fund, Mubadala Investment Company to invest in projects in Kazakhstan Business 12:47
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of funds put up for sale at NIMA exchange rate Finance 12:40
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for equipment repairs Tenders 12:37
President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:37
Kazakhstan sees surge in deposits Finance 12:34
Moderna boosting COVID-19 vaccine capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022 US 12:30
Azerbaijan records growth of payment card turnover for 1Q2021 Finance 12:25
Iran sees increase in exports from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Provinces Business 12:16
Positive start to Q4 corporate earnings for India Inc. Other News 12:16
Georgia reports 1,433 new cases of coronavirus for April 29 Georgia 12:14
Malaysian consulting company to introduce Islamic banking instruments in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:13
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in developing trade, economic co-op in wide range of areas Business 12:12
Uzbekistan records slight increase in GDP per capita Uzbekistan 12:12
Uzbekistan, Ukraine plan to resume direct flights Transport 12:11
1st lot of Sputnik V vaccine likely in India by May end Other News 12:11
Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks Europe 12:11
Modi speaks to Putin, thanks him for rushing medical aid Other News 12:11
Covaxin found to neutralise '617 variant' of Covid, says US expert Other News 12:10
Indian Americans in U.S. Congress, tech organize joined hands to give aid for India amid 2nd wave Other News 12:10
Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's Zangilan for Smart Village project underway Society 12:10
Cashless payment gaining popularity in Azerbaijan Finance 12:09
PM Holds Meet On Covid, Asks Official To Rapidly Upgrade Health Facilities Other News 12:08
Volume of minerals extracted in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province increases Business 12:08
Bhutan to supply 40 MT medical oxygen to Assam daily Other News 12:07
EIB to allocate loan to Georgia for East-West highway reconstruction Transport 12:06
Georgia emphasizes importance of effective and efficient cooperation with UN Georgia 12:05
Georgia holding negotiations to receive Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines Georgia 12:03
Fighting the Covid crisis: Ireland to send 700 oxygen concentrators to India Other News 12:03
Uzbekneftegaz obtains gas and gas condensate at well of Ustyurt gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance in area for future airport in Zangilan (PHOTO) Society 12:02
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for electric actuators Tenders 11:55
Azerbaijan boosts gold exports Business 11:53
BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September US 11:53
Equinor reduces production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:52
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation shares video for International Dance Day (VIDEO) Society 11:50
Iran’s NIDC begins excavations in Hendijan oil field Oil&Gas 11:47
School of Project Management of Baku Higher Oil School starts registration of new group of listeners Society 11:47
Azerbaijan discloses data on exports through 'Single Window' system for Apr.2021 Transport 11:40
Equinor reduces natural gas sales volume y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:38
Equinor’s equity production of liquids and gas down due to natural decline Oil&Gas 11:36
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss potential for cooperation in various areas Business 11:34
Azerbaijan reveals 1Q2021 data on sales through Azexport website Business 11:33
Equinor sees decrease in non-current assets in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:24
Group of journalists begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 11:15
Azerbaijani satellite operator announces 1Q2021 export revenues ICT 11:10
Azerbaijan shares data on spending of foreigners via bank cards Finance 11:05
Turkmenistan, Turkey aim to boost relations in number of areas Business 10:56
Azerbaijan shares data on precious metals prices Finance 10:43
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 29 Uzbekistan 10:43
All news