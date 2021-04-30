Qatar reports 676 new COVID-19 cases, 205,652 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 676 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 205,652, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,593 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 189,544, while the fatalities increased by eight to 458, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,903,912 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,556,203.