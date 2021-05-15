3 rockets fired from Syria toward Israel

Three rockets were fired on Friday evening from Syria toward northern Israel, according to the Israeli military, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Three launches were identified from Syria into the Israeli territory," an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement, adding one rocket fell short within Syria and the other two fell in an open field, causing no damage or injury.

The incident comes as the fiercest fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants since 2014 enters its fifth day, leaving at least 122 Palestinians and nine Israelis killed so far.