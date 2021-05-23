Qatar reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, 215,160 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 330 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 215,160, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 439 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 210,589, while the fatalities increased by two to 543, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,991,728 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,261,903.