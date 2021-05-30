Qatar reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 217,041 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 156 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 217,041, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 337 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 212,716, while two deaths were reported, pushing up the death toll to 554, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 2,016,744 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,491,638.