Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down
Aramco's Khalid al-Dabbagh is set to step down as chief financial officer of the Saudi Arabian oil giant, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Ziad Al-Murshed will replace al-Dabbagh, who helped in leading Aramco through its initial public offering in 2019, according to the report.
Aramco could announce the management change this week, Bloomberg News said.
Al-Dabbagh will join the firm's board and retain the chairmanship of Aramco's unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the report added.
Aramco declined to comment.
