Iraq reports record daily COVID-19 cases at 8,818

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 8,818 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily record, raising the nationwide caseload to 1,388,323, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also confirmed 31 new deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 17,376, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,998 to 1,277,242.

A total of 11,988,129 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease last year, with 52,610 done during the day, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said 35,860 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses administered to 959,928.