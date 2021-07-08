Lebanon issues new COVID-19 measures for arrivals from abroad

Lebanon's COVID-19 ministerial committee on Wednesday issued new measures that demand travelers arriving in Lebanon from certain countries to stay at a hotel for a quarantine period of three nights at their own expenses, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The list of countries includes the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Kenya, Liberia and Gambia.

Only those who have administered one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are exempted from this procedure.

The committee also announced the formation of a team composed of members from the health and interior ministries and the Red Cross to monitor the new variants of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, Lebanon registered on Wednesday 401 new cases, raising the total number of infections to 546,366. The death toll from the pandemic increased by two to 7,867.