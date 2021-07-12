Saudi, Oman to form council to promote coordination

Saudi Arabia and Oman signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding to form a Coordination Council between the two countries over their stances in various issues, the Saudi Press Agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and visiting Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik.

The Omani sultan landed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday in the first visit by an Omani leader in more than a decade, following an invitation by King Salman.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders held talks in Neom, a new rising city along the kingdom's Red Sea coast, to discuss bilateral ties.