Jordan's ex-minister, royal family member sentenced to 15 years in prison

Jordan's State Security Court sentenced two senior figures to 15 years in prison for inciting acts against the crown, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bassem Awadallah, Jordan's former finance minister and royal court chief, and Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid, the royal family member, have been accused of inciting against King Abdullah II of Jordan and seeking to create chaos in the country.

The court added that Awadallah assumed key positions in the country, which gave him the chance to build a network involving both domestic and external factors.

The State Security Court announced prosecution against Awadallah and Zeid in June, charging them with harming safety and security of Jordan and destabilizing the country.