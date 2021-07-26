Abu Dhabi reduces business setup fees by 94% from current rates
Abu Dhabi will reduce business setup fees to 1,000 dirham ($272.27), a 94% reduction from current rates, effective from July 27, as part of efforts to enable the private sector, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Licence renewal fees for existing business owners have also been reduced to 1,000 dirham. Federal charges for business set-up and licence renewal still apply, the media office said.
