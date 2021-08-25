Kuwait suspends passenger sea transport, shipping continues
Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but shipping operations continue, the Gulf Arab state's ports authority said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Kuwait Ports Authority said in a Twitter post that the decision went into effect on Sunday.
