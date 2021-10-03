Algeria recalls ambassador to Paris over French president's controversial statements

Arab World 3 October 2021 03:15 (UTC+04:00)
Algeria recalls ambassador to Paris over French president's controversial statements

Algeria on Saturday decided to recall its ambassador to France for consultations over controversial statements of French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Algeria recalls its ambassador in Paris, Mohamed Antar-Daoud, for consultations, and a press release will be announced on the issue," according a statement of the President Office.

It further noted that "recalling Algerian ambassador to Paris comes in response to irresponsible statements attributed to French President Macron over Algeria."

Algeria categorically rejects the statements of Macron which "constitute interference in its domestic affairs," it added.

The French media said earlier on Saturday that Macron made some remarks during a short dialogue with a group of young people whose parents or grandparents fought with the French army against Algerian revolutionists during the Algerian war (1954-1962).

