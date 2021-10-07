Egypt seeking $2 billion in syndicated loan
The Egyptian government has launched a 3-year syndicated loan with green and Islamic finance components with the aim to raise $2 billion, Emirates NBD bank said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Emirates NBD Capital Ltd and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC are mandated as the joint global coordinators, lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal, the United Arab Emirates-based bank said.
