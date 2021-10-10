Polls open for Iraq general election: State TV
Iraqis voted on Sunday in a general election many said they would boycott, having lost faith in the democratic system brought in by the US invasion of 2003, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
The election is being held several months early under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago. But the established, armed and Shia-dominated ruling elite is expected to sweep the vote.
At least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates are competing for Iraq’s 329 seats in parliament, according to the country’s election commission.
