6 killed in explosion near Aden's airport in southern Yemen

A large explosion struck the main entrance leading to the international airport in Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Saturday evening, killing at least six people, a security official told Xinhua.

"A parked truck exploded near the main exterior entrance of Aden's airport, destroying several vehicles and causing a huge blast in the area," the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

"There are conflicting reports on the causes of the blast as some initial tips indicate that an electrical fault led to the explosion of a parked truck loaded with a large quantity of diesel near the airport," he said.

He noted that other unconfirmed reports suggest that a booby-trapped was detonated remotely and caused the airport's "terrorist" blast.