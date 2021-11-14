Al Jazeera's Sudan bureau chief arrested after protests

Sudanese security forces raided the home of Al Jazeera's Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi, and arrested him on Sunday, the Qatar-based news channel said, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover, Trend reports citring Reuters.

Security forces tried to disperse the protests in the capital Khartoum and other cities using tear gas and gunfire.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement, said the death toll for demonstrators killed on Saturday had risen to six.