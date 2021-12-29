India's real GDP to maintain 9% growth rate till next year, estimates ICRA

The Indian economy is likely to maintain a real GDP growth of 9 percent each in FY2022 and FY2023 amid uncertainty triggered by the Omicron variant of corona virus, according to ICRA.

The rating agency highlighted that the available data for the third quarter of financial year 2021-22 does not offer convincing evidence that the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) criteria of a durable and sustainable growth recovery has been met, to confirm a change in the policy stance to neutral in February 2022.

“The data for October-November 2021 does not point to a broad-basing of the growth recovery in India. After the higher-than-expected net cash outgo sought under the second supplementary demand for grants, the pace of actual government spending is likely to determine whether the pace of GDP growth meaningfully exceeds 6.0-6.5 percent in Q3 FY2022,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, said.

Similar to the trend in second quarter, the volumes of seven of the 13 high-frequency indicators scaled beyond their pre-COVID levels in October-November 2021, including GST e-way bills generation (+26.7 percent), non-oil exports (+26.0 percent), rail freight traffic (+20.2 percent), Coal India Limited output (+15.7 percent), electricity generation (+9.9 percent), petrol consumption (+6.4 percent) and ports cargo traffic (+4.0 percent).

The volumes of six of the 13 high-frequency indicators contracted in October-November 2021 relative to the year-ago period in line with the trend in the second quarter of FY2022, suggesting that the recovery is yet to be broad-based.