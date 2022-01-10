Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 5.9% in Dec vs 5.6% in Nov
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.9% year on year in December from 5.6% in November, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Month-on-month, the headline indicator showed inflation at -0.1% compared to 0.1% a month prior, the agency said.
The annual rate remains within the 5-9% target range set by the central bank.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister
After fulfilling tasks, entire contingent of CSTO peacekeepers to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan – Putin