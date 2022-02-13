Morocco calls on citizens to leave Ukraine
Morocco on Saturday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In light of the current situation and for their own safety, Moroccan citizens in Ukraine are asked to leave through the available commercial flights, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on its website.
Moroccans wishing to head for Ukraine are asked to delay their trip for the moment, it added
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
China supports Azerbaijan in light of future activities of Parliamentary Network of Non-Aligned Movement - official
Would like to express sincere gratitude to First VP of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva - Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports
India faces ‘significant geopolitical challenges’, says White House as it releases Indo-Pacific strategy
UN should take steps against its Armenian employees inciting hatred towards Azerbaijan - Head of NGO