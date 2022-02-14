UN Libya adviser urges all parties to preserve calm

Arab World 14 February 2022 02:18 (UTC+04:00)
UN Libya adviser urges all parties to preserve calm

The Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya Stephanie Williams on Sunday urged the Libyan parties to preserve calm on the ground, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Williams made her remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli, where they discussed the recent developments and the recent votes taken by the House of Representatives (parliament) to adopt a constitutional amendment and designate a new prime minister.

"We reviewed the process underway and I reiterated the importance for all actors and institutions to work within the political framework and, above all, to preserve calm on the ground in the interest of Libya's unity and stability," Williams tweeted.

In another meeting with Fathi Bashagha, the prime minister-designate, Williams stressed that the focus must continue to be on the holding of free, fair and inclusive national elections in the shortest possible time.

The House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously voted for former Interior Minister Bashagha as the country's new prime minister.

Shortly after the vote, Bashagha said he is "confident that Dbeibah's government will hand over power and adhere to the democratic path."

However, Dbeibah confirmed that his government will remain in office until elections are held and will only hand over to an elected government.

Dbeibah's Government of National Unity was appointed by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in February last year, ending years of political division in the North African country.

The Libyan parliament withdrew confidence from Dbeibah's government in September last year and kept it as a caretaker government.

General elections in Libya had been scheduled for Dec. 24 last year, but were postponed indefinitely over technical and legal issues, according to the High National Elections Commission.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna
Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna
Iranian, Russian top nuclear negotiators start talks in Vienna
Iranian, Russian top nuclear negotiators start talks in Vienna
3rd expert meeting kicks off in Vienna
3rd expert meeting kicks off in Vienna
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S.-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters US 03:10
UN Libya adviser urges all parties to preserve calm Arab World 02:18
Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine World 01:45
Iran keen to increase shrimp farming Business 01:11
Georgia’s oil imports from Turkmenistan almost triple Georgia 00:42
Swiss reject ban on animal testing in referendum World 13 February 23:38
6.2-magnitude quake hits Georgia Georgia 13 February 22:50
Top Taliban delegation in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid Arab World 13 February 22:06
Development of Azerbaijan's dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade - Russian MFA Russia 13 February 21:27
Bangladesh releases draft rules to regulate OTT, based on India's IT norms Other News 13 February 20:50
Italian Foreign Ministry proposes to replace Russian gas with fuel from Azerbaijan Economy 13 February 20:41
We successfully started the year - head coach of Azerbaijani national trampoline gymnastics team Society 13 February 20:08
Italy wants to increase gas imports through TAP to 10 billion cubic meters - Secretary of State Oil&Gas 13 February 20:04
Four officials of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry arrested Azerbaijan 13 February 19:47
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 February 19:12
Passenger transportation in Iran up Transport 13 February 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 6,841 more COVID-19 cases, 6,722 recoveries Society 13 February 19:05
German president re-elected for another term Europe 13 February 18:26
Baku holds award ceremony of winners of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 13 February 18:23
Turkish gymnasts rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 13 February 18:19
Athletes of Belarus rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 13 February 18:18
Worked fruitfully to win a medal - silver medalist of World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova Society 13 February 17:57
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 13 February 17:50
Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai Turkey 13 February 17:30
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva get acquainted with work done on Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway Politics 13 February 17:20
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly built military campus in Aghjabadi Politics 13 February 17:19
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 110/35/10 kV “Aghjabadi” substation Politics 13 February 17:18
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at “Aghjabadi Grain Agropark” Politics 13 February 17:17
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Aghjabadi district Politics 13 February 17:05
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghjabadi district Politics 13 February 16:58
Australia to provide over $11 mn under 'Maitri Scholars Program' for Indian students: FM Marise Payne Other News 13 February 16:42
AGF Trophy Cup awarded within FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13 February 16:07
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at headquarters of special representative office of President Politics 13 February 15:59
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Aghdam Central Hospital Politics 13 February 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Digital Management Center of Karabakh Regional Electric Network Politics 13 February 15:55
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view ongoing restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque Politics 13 February 15:52
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of new residential complex consisting of 209 apartments in Aghdam Politics 13 February 15:49
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Park Forest Hotel Aghdam Politics 13 February 15:47
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of enterprises in Aghdam Industrial Park Politics 13 February 15:44
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 power substations Politics 13 February 15:39
Baku holds award ceremony of winners of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in individual program (PHOTO) Society 13 February 15:37
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghdam district Politics 13 February 15:20
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 13 February 15:19
Athlete of Belarus ranks first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 13 February 15:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13 Society 13 February 14:50
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13 February 14:37
FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13 February 14:25
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 14 mln since pandemic began Russia 13 February 14:09
Competitions always at high level in Azerbaijan’s Baku city – gymnast of Belarus Society 13 February 14:02
Baku names finalists of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in individual program among men Society 13 February 13:32
Iran sees increase in exports from Markazi Province Business 13 February 12:45
Final day of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13 February 12:35
Australian minister announces scholarships, fellowships for Indian students Other News 13 February 12:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 13 February 11:53
Shusha Declaration brings Azerbaijan-Turkey ties to completely new level - Turkish Presidential Administration Politics 13 February 11:32
Georgia reports 15,712 coronavirus cases Georgia 13 February 11:26
Rosatom talks plans to build nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 13 February 11:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 13 Oil&Gas 13 February 11:15
One more Kazakh region leaves COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 13 February 11:06
Iranian currency rates for February 13 Finance 13 February 10:34
Kazakh president attends ceremony dedicated to memory of January events victims Kazakhstan 13 February 09:45
Turkey confirms 86,193 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 13 February 09:24
Azerbaijani athlete joins finals of Trampoline World Cup Society 13 February 08:50
Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna Iran 13 February 08:18
Azerbaijan is beneficiary of recovery trend in hydrocarbon market - Gazprombank Oil&Gas 13 February 08:00
Kazakhstan confirms 1,957 new COVID-9 cases Kazakhstan 13 February 07:58
Quad foreign ministers resolve to work towards free, open Indo-Pacific World 13 February 07:28
Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing Europe 13 February 07:05
Mystery of Maldives’ dying mangroves and India’s role in quest to save them World 13 February 06:23
Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions Turkey 13 February 05:40
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine, evacuates diplomats from Kiev Israel 13 February 04:56
Libyan PM urges holding elections to end crisis Arab World 13 February 04:10
India's rupee slips below 75 against dollar; closes at six-week low Other News 13 February 03:37
Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone US 13 February 03:13
5 UN employees kidnapped in Yemen's Abyan Arab World 13 February 02:28
French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order Europe 13 February 01:47
Morocco calls on citizens to leave Ukraine Arab World 13 February 01:12
Indian President to review Navy’s fleet on Feb 21 Other News 13 February 00:47
Georgia's National Bank observes decrease in official reserve assets Georgia 13 February 00:01
EU not closing diplomatic missions in Kyiv, foreign policy chief says Europe 12 February 23:18
Changes in rules of trampoline gymnastics will benefit athletes - Russian participant of World Cup in Baku Society 12 February 22:42
Azerbaijani judoists win gold and silver medals at open European tournament Society 12 February 22:32
6.5% of teachers and 2.5% of pupils in Georgia confirmed with Covid-19 for last 7 days Georgia 12 February 22:28
Indian FM Sitharaman launches first colour souvenir coin on 'Panchtantra' Other News 12 February 22:25
Finalists of Trampoline World Cup among men's and women's synchronized pairs determined in Baku Society 12 February 21:58
Enjoy Okko online cinema with Azercell on your smartphones! ICT 12 February 21:47
Kazakhstan and Russia negotiate mutual recognition of vaccination passports Kazakhstan 12 February 21:35
We always come to Azerbaijan with great pleasure - gymnast from Kazakhstan Society 12 February 21:21
Trampoline World Cup in Baku very professionally organized - member of FIG Technical Committee Society 12 February 20:53
Best moments of first day of Trampoline World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12 February 20:19
Iranian, Russian top nuclear negotiators start talks in Vienna Iran 12 February 20:13
Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone Europe 12 February 20:11
Turkey aims to decrease inflation by increasing production, export: Minister Turkey 12 February 20:04
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 12 February 19:06
Azerbaijan confirms 5,948 more COVID-19 cases, 7,060 recoveries Society 12 February 18:59
Finalists in individual program for women were determined at Trampoline World Cup Society 12 February 18:46
Georgia reports 20 326 coronavirus cases, 48 468 recoveries Georgia 12 February 18:31
Iran exports agricultural products to neighboring countries via Mazandaran Province Business 12 February 17:50
US gymnast satisfied with performance at Trampoline World Cup in Baku Society 12 February 17:49
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches Trampoline World Cup finals in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12 February 17:46
All news