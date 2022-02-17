UAE-India ties: Sheikh Mohamed, PM Modi to hold virtual summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit on Friday, February 18, 2022, aimed at deepening the historic and strategic ties between both countries by strengthening cooperation and joint partnerships in a number of areas.

During the summit, the two leaders will witness the signing of key strategic agreements between the fraternal countries in India’s capital, New Delhi.

This includes the United Arab Emirates-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UAE-India CEPA) which will usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for trade and investment.

The two leaders will discuss a range of regional and global issues of mutual concern, as well as ways to establish stronger strategic bilateral ties under the auspices of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2017.

Bilateral ties between the UAE and India have intensified significantly in recent years.