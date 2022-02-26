Tunisia eases COVID-19 restrictions amid improved epidemiological situation

The Tunisian Ministry of Health on Friday announced measures that would ease the current COVID-19 restrictions in the light of the improved situation in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"From March 1, the reception capacity in open spaces will increase to 100 percent. As for closed spaces, this capacity will be 75 percent, with the obligation to present the COVID-19 vaccine passport," said a ministry statement.

The ministry added that from April 1, the reception capacity in closed spaces will also be tolerated at 100 percent, with the presence of vaccine passport.

"These decisions could be further rectified depending on the development of the pandemic situation in the country," it noted.

For travellers from abroad, all arrivals aged above 18 will no longer be obliged to present a negative PCR test, if there is proof for full vaccination.