UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

The United Arab Emirates and Israel will sign a trade and investment pact during March, the Gulf state's Ambassador to Israel said on Wednesday, while Israel gave a more cautious timetable, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"The #UAE and #Israel are looking forward to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement "CEPA" before the end of the month," Mohamed Al Khaja wrote on Twitter.

"The UAE remains confident that the CEPA with Israel will serve as a catalyst for even greater economic prosperity."

The UAE and Israel formally established ties in 2020.

Asked when the deal might be finalised, Israel's Economy Ministry said it was expected to be signed "in the coming months." It gave no other details.