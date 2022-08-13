Saudi Arabia allows all visa holders to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it has allowed all types of visitors, including those holding tourist visas, to perform Umrah in the kingdom, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision, which is valid for the new Umrah season that began on July 30, aims to enrich Umrah performers' cultural and religious experience, said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Visitors eligible for on-arrival visas or e-visas and holders of U.S., British or Schengen visa are also included.

Holders of visas for family and other visits can also perform Umrah by making an appointment through the Eatmarna application or sending applications to the Unified National Visa Platform.

Visitors are also required to have health insurance that covers treatment for COVID-19 infections, accidents, flight delays or cancellations, and other issues in order to perform Umrah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on July 31 that 20,000 Umrah visas had been issued.

Saturday's decision comes in the wake of the kingdom's announcement early this month of re-introducing the on-arrival visa program after it had been suspended for about two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia used to issue Hajj and Umrah visas for pilgrims, allowing them only to move between the cities of Mecca and Medina to perform the rituals.