Newly-elected Iraqi president calls for quick formation of new gov't

Iraq's newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid assumed office on Monday, expressing his hope for a quick formation of the new government, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We keep in mind what the Iraqi people are waiting for from the new government, which we hope will be formed quickly, and be strong, efficient, and unified to meet the people's aspirations for security, stability, and services," Rashid said in a televised speech during a ceremony held in the presidential palace in Baghdad.

Rashid pledged to protect the constitution, sovereignty, unity, and independence of Iraq, and to exert every effort to bring the political forces closer through dialogue, including solving the problems between the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan and the central government in Baghdad.

"I will also seek to establish strong and balanced relations between Iraq, neighboring countries, and the international community to promote common interests," Rashid added.

On Oct. 13, the Iraqi parliament elected Rashid as the new president, marking a crucial step toward forming a new government for the country and ending a year of political deadlock.