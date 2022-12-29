10 IS militants possibly killed in airstrike in Iraq

The Iraqi aircraft on Wednesday bombarded two hideouts housing about 10 Islamic State (IS) militants in the eastern province of Diyala, possibly killing all of them, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting on intelligence reports, Iraqi warplanes completely destroyed the two IS hideouts in the Narin area near the town of Qara-Tappa, some 175 km northeast of the capital Baghdad, according to a statement by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.