UAE embassy in China announces changes to COVID-19 travel policies

The United Arab Emirates’ Embassy in China said on Sunday that citizens and travelers leaving China for the UAE must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before their departure, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

As of Sunday, quarantine procedures for “all personnel upon entry” were scrapped and the UAE now expects travelers from China to present a health declaration upon arrival by filling out a form provided at the Chinese customs port.

In recent weeks, several countries have imposed virus curbs on travelers departing from China.