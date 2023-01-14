Egypt is ready to cooperate to host global grain supply center — MFA

Egypt is ready to cooperate with international partners to host a global center for the supply and storage of grain. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said this in a statement sent on Friday to the organizing committee of the G20 summit, which is to be held in India this autumn. Egypt has been invited by the Indian leadership to the upcoming summit as a guest, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Egypt is ready to host a global center for the supply and storage of grain in cooperation with the international community in a way that helps face the ongoing food crisis worldwide," Shoukry said.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister "stressed Egypt’s support for the goals of the G20 agricultural working group to draw a roadmap for food security and climate-smart agriculture."