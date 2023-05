Saudi Arabia's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.9 percent in the first quarter year on year, according to a report issued by the General Authority for Statistics, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The report revealed a 5.8 percent increase in non-oil activities and a 1.3 percent growth in the oil sector between January and March this year.

The seasonally adjusted real GDP, according to the report figures, decreased by 1.3 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter.