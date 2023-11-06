Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Arab World

Israeli army knocks off another high-ranking Hamas commander

Arab World Materials 6 November 2023 18:50 (UTC +04:00)
Israeli army knocks off another high-ranking Hamas commander

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Israeli army has liquidated another high-ranking Hamas commander, Israel Defense Forces said, Trend reports.

This person was the leader of the Hamas brigade in Deir al-Balah. His name has not yet been released.

On October 7, 2023, a coordinated attack was launched against Israel. From the start, a major rocket barrage launched from Gaza Strip territory, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and air.

After a major missile barrage from Gaza, Israel declared war. Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a large gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more