Israel neutralizes three Hamas commanders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Israel Defense Forces neutralized the commander of the sniper unit of the Northern Hamas brigade, the commander of the Nukhba forces and the commander of the Western Jabalia brigade, Trend reports.

The data of foreign media shows that the commander of the Nukhba forces recently led attacks on the Israel Defense Forces in the West Jabalia area.

The positions of the Israeli army were attacked by 19 Hamas militants on the night of November 10. They were neutralized, and their weapons, ammunition and equipment were either destroyed or confiscated.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

