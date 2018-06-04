China says it regrets EU's WTO action over patent rights

4 June 2018 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

China said it regrets the European Commission’s (EC) complaints to the World Trade Organisation over matters related to European firms’ patent rights, Reuters reports.

On Friday, the EC said it would lodge a complaint against China over its “breach of patent rights of European companies,” along with complaints against the United States over its tariffs.

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MofCom) said in a statement published late on Sunday that the country will handle the complaint in accordance with the WTO dispute settlement procedures.

“The Chinese government has always attached great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights and adopted strong measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of domestic and foreign intellectual property rights holders,” said MofCom.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan considers issue of cross-border data exchange between EU and EaP
ICT 10:41
U.S. trade mission seeking structural changes to China's economy: Mnuchin
US 3 June 07:14
EU must defend 'core' of Iran nuclear deal: Commission chief
Europe 3 June 00:01
Minister: Azerbaijan always supports multiculturalism, ethnic and religious equality
Society 2 June 16:24
New partnership agreement to update Azerbaijan-EU co-op: Jankauskas
Politics 2 June 15:56
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China
US 2 June 11:56
China eyes to increase import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 June 11:10
U.S. Commerce chief proceeding with China trade trip
China 2 June 10:09
China steps up regulation of fast-growing money market funds
China 1 June 17:23
EU to take action against U.S., China at WTO, Juncker tells German media
Europe 1 June 15:44
Russia's Shoigu, Israel's Lieberman discuss Syrian de-escalation zone
Russia 1 June 15:40
China defends free trade ahead of Ross visit
US 1 June 14:37
China, asked about U.S. tariffs, says normal trade order should be protected
China 1 June 12:25
UK plans to give Northern Ireland joint UK, EU status
Europe 1 June 11:32
Germany hopes U.S. will rethink tariffs after clear EU response
Europe 1 June 11:29
China to slash import tariffs on many consumer products by 60 percent from July 1
China 1 June 09:27
Oettinger: EU, Azerbaijan should prepare co-op plan until 2030
Oil&Gas 31 May 20:15
Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to work in Alat free economic zone
Economy news 31 May 19:48