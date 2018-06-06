Air China, Air Canada to sign joint venture agreement

6 June 2018 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Air China Ltd and Air Canada on Wednesday said they will sign a joint venture agreement, marking the Chinese state airline’s first such deal with a North American carrier, Reuters reports.

The companies made the announcement in statements handed out before an event in Beijing. Air Canada previously said it expected the deal to be wrapped up in spring.

The two carriers already have agreements to codeshare and allow passengers to use each other’s lounges, but a full joint-venture would expand such collaboration. Air Canada has said this would help it compete more “aggressively”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China's ZTE signed preliminary agreement to lift U.S. ban
China 09:40
Iron ore mine blast in China's northeast kills 11
China 5 June 17:56
Trump may seek separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico - U.S. adviser
US 5 June 17:10
China shows faster pace of economic restructuring, but still relying on credit - Moody's
Economy news 5 June 15:35
Air China resumes flights between Beijing and Pyongyang
China 5 June 13:17
China to issue more cotton import quotas amid U.S. trade talks
China 5 June 09:40
Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao
Russia 4 June 17:34
North Kazakhstan to import 100 tons of soybeans to China
Kazakhstan 4 June 16:23
EU looks into extending dumping duties on Chinese bicycles
Europe 4 June 15:56
China says in principle door is open to talks with U.S. on trade
China 4 June 12:54
China says it regrets EU's WTO action over patent rights
China 4 June 09:49
Canada PM says Trump's metal tariffs are insulting
Other News 4 June 00:58
U.S. trade mission seeking structural changes to China's economy: Mnuchin
US 3 June 07:14
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China
US 2 June 11:56
China eyes to increase import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 June 11:10
U.S. Commerce chief proceeding with China trade trip
China 2 June 10:09
China steps up regulation of fast-growing money market funds
China 1 June 17:23
EU to take action against U.S., China at WTO, Juncker tells German media
Europe 1 June 15:44