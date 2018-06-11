CNPC gas pipeline explosion injures 24 people in southwest China

11 June 2018 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

A gas pipeline operated by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) exploded on Sunday night in Guizhou province in southwest China, injuring 24 people, with three in critical condition, according to a posting on an official government Weibo account on Monday, Reuters reports.

The blast occurred in the Shazi district of Qianxinan city in Guizhou province, Xinhua said. No deaths have been reported.

Footage from state TV showed glare from the fire lighting up nearby buildings after the explosion on Sunday night.

The fire was out as of 2:30 a.m. on Monday (1830 GMT on Sunday), the municipal government of Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture said on its official Weibo account.

The pipeline is an extension of a Myanmar-China gas line that delivers natural gas from Kyaukpyu on Myanmar’s coast to southwest China.

After the explosion at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, automatic safety control systems closed the pipeline, Xinhua said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, said the report, and search and rescue is continuing.

A spokesman with CNPC did not provide further details when contacted by Reuters.

A similar blast caused by heavy rains and a landslide near the same section of pipeline in Shazi killed eight and injured 35 in July 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trade tensions drive Chinese auto investors from U.S. to Europe
China 15:37
UNESCAP may assist implementing Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway corridor
Economy news 12:43
China's Xiaomi books $1 billion quarterly loss ahead of blockbuster IPO
China 12:23
Uzbekistan increasing export of agricultural products to China
Economy news 11:44
Turkey, China to discuss regional issues
Turkey 11:21
Xi Jinping: China ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran
China 09:08
China, Iran to step up pragmatic cooperation
China 10 June 22:18
Chinese pharmaceutical giant starts production in Ethiopia
China 10 June 19:46
Beijing ready to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Xi
China 10 June 10:19
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 10 June 09:54
China, India to promote bilateral ties from new starting point
China 9 June 18:26
Kazakhstan, China to launch new renewable energy projects
Economy news 9 June 15:09
Turkey, China ink agreement on construction of wind power plants
Oil&Gas 9 June 15:04
Kazakhstan plans to start export of high quality beef to China
Economy news 9 June 14:58
China may begin producing electric cars in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 June 14:52
China, Kazakhstan create joint investment fund
Economy news 9 June 12:44
Kazakh companies plan to enter Chinese stock exchanges
Economy news 9 June 12:43
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39