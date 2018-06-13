China to temporarily close border with Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Checkpoints on the border of Kyrgyzstan with China will be closed from June 15 to June 18, the Department of Public Relations of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic announced, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reports.

"The checkpoints will be closed at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of Orozo Ait in Kyrgyzstan and Duanwu Festival in China," says the message.

Passing of people, transport and cargo will resume on June 19.

