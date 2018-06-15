China decides to impose additional tariffs on 50 bln USD of U.S. imports

China has unveiled a list of products from the United States that will be subject to additional tariffs, Xinhua reported.

Approved by the State Council, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has decided to impose additional duty of 25 percent on 659 items of U.S. products worth about 50 billion U.S. dollars.

Additional tariffs for 545 items worth about 34 billion U.S. dollars, including agricultural products, vehicles and aquatic products, will be effective from July 6, 2018, according to a statement of the commission.

The implementation date for imposing additional tariffs on the rest of the items will be announced later.

The decision has been made in line with relevant stipulations of the Foreign Trade Law of China and the Regulations of the People's Republic of China on Import and Export Duties, as well as the fundamental principles of international laws, said the statement.

