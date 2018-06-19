North Korean leader expected to visit China Tuesday

19 June 2018 05:19 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to arrive in China on Tuesday to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese media outlet reported, citing its sources.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, citing sources privy to the matter, Kim plans to discuss the recent summit with US President Donald Trump, in particular, a further negotiations strategy.

The North Korean leader is expected to arrive in Beijing, where the security preparations are currently underway, the newspaper added.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore

On March 25-28, Kim paid an unofficial visit to China, where he held meetings with the Chinese president amid an international effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. This was Kim's first ever international visit since coming to power in 2011.

The meeting between Trump and Kim took place on June 12 in Singapore. The two leaders signed a final document that includes an agreement to establish new bilateral relations between the United States and North Korea as well as join efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula.

