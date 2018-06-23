China May gasoline exports up 134 percent at 1.47 million tonnes

China’s gasoline exports in May surged from a year earlier, as state refiners sought to profit from good export margins and additional quota, customs data showed on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Gasoline exports in May rose 134 percent from a year earlier to 1.47 million tonnes, and up from 1.21 million tonnes in April.

Diesel exports in May also rose, up 62.6 percent to 2 million tonnes from the year earlier period while kerosene exports were up 43.1 percent to 1.42 million tonnes.

The month’s fuel exports were still lower than the record numbers recorded in March however.

Meanwhile liquefied natural gas imports rose 42.8 percent to 4.15 million tonnes in May, driven by strong consumption from chemical plants and reduced domestic production.

China’s refinery runs eased from a record high in April as state-run refiners began regular maintenance and some independents cut output ahead of a regional summit.

China’s largest natural gas producer, PetroChina, started rationing supplies to industrial consumers in northern and western regions last month to prevent gas shortages, not long after the country’s major winter supply crunch.

