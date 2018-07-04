China's foreign minister to visit Vienna for Iran nuclear deal talks

4 July 2018 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

China’s foreign minister and state councillor, Wang Yi, will go to Vienna on Friday for talks with Iran, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, as the nations left in the Iran nuclear deal work to save the pact without the United States, Reuters reports.

The spokesman, Lu Kang, made the comment at a daily news briefing.

Iran said its foreign minister would meet counterparts from U.S. allies Britain, France and Germany, as well as Russia and China, in Vienna to discuss how to maintain the Iran nuclear deal, from which the United States has pulled out.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
General Motors's China vehicle sales growth rate eases in second-quarter
China 13:05
Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods take effect from midnight Beijing time July 6
China 11:03
US, Russia discuss worsening situation in southwestern Syria de-escalation zone
Russia 11:01
Japan gearing up for Abe-Putin meeting at EEF — diplomat
Other News 10:59
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank
Business 10:30
Azerbaijan may abandon plans to increase electricity imports from Russia
Oil&Gas 09:29
UK police declare major incident as two people fall ill near Salisbury
Europe 07:34
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 05:00
Netanyahu to visit Moscow on July 11 to have talks with Putin
Israel 02:00
UK PM May looking forward to full discussion with cabinet on Brexit
Europe 3 July 17:54
Russia’s Central Bank plans to regulate cybersecurity issues in all financial institutions
Russia 3 July 17:51
China presses Europe for anti-U.S. alliance on trade
China 3 July 17:38
Tourist visits from China to Turkey up in May
Tourism 3 July 17:37
China issues U.S. travel warning amid trade tensions
China 3 July 16:10
Putin, Trump may have one-on-one talk at start of Helsinki summit
Russia 3 July 16:07
Russia, Saudi Arabia propose reforms on monitoring OPEC+ deal
Russia 3 July 16:00
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 3 July 13:56
Agreement signed for more Israel-China flights
Israel 3 July 12:37