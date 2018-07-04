General Motors's China vehicle sales growth rate eases in second-quarter

4 July 2018 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Wednesday its second-quarter sales in China increased 0.7 percent to 858,344 vehicles compared with the same period a year ago, Reuters reports.

However, the second-quarter growth rate of vehicle sales in China eased compared with the January-March quarter, which saw an increase of 8 percent. The slowdown was mainly due to lean sales of Buick brand vehicles in the April-June period.

Buick sales dived 16 percent to 230,454 vehicles in the second quarter compared with a year-ago period. Sales of Cadillac, Chevrolet and other brands climbed in the second quarter from a year ago.

Buick sales declined due to a technology shift by the brand to offer a number of models with smaller-displacement, turbo-charged engines, said a Shanghai-based spokeswoman for General Motors.

“Buick is leading the industry in the deployment of the cutting-edge small displacement engines, but it takes time for sales to pick up after technology changeovers,” the spokeswoman said.

While the 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-charged engines match or exceed the performances of non-turbo 4-cylinder engines that were replaced, the new engines also offer greater fuel efficiencies.

“We believe the adoption of these engines will be commonplace in China in the years ahead,” she added.

In the first-half of 2018, GM and its local Chinese joint venture partners posted record sales, selling 1.84 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the first half a year ago.

The previous first-half record was during the January-June period of 2016 when GM sold 1.81 million vehicles.

The Detroit automaker has stopped reporting monthly China vehicle sales, saying the monthly snapshot does not accurately reflect the market. The company now issues sales reports only on a quarterly basis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China's foreign minister to visit Vienna for Iran nuclear deal talks
China 12:48
Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods take effect from midnight Beijing time July 6
China 11:03
US, Russia discuss worsening situation in southwestern Syria de-escalation zone
Russia 11:01
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 05:00
Two critically injured in elementary school shooting in Kansas
US 3 July 23:41
Pompeo to leave for DPRK on July 5
US 3 July 22:30
China presses Europe for anti-U.S. alliance on trade
China 3 July 17:38
Tourist visits from China to Turkey up in May
Tourism 3 July 17:37
China issues U.S. travel warning amid trade tensions
China 3 July 16:10
Putin, Trump may have one-on-one talk at start of Helsinki summit
Russia 3 July 16:07
Agreement signed for more Israel-China flights
Israel 3 July 12:37
China urges the United States to be fair to Chinese companies
China 3 July 12:25
Libya force majeure pushes up oil, U.S. crude hits highest since late 2014
Oil&Gas 3 July 12:24
EU warns U.S. of boomerang effect if Trump imposes car levies
Europe 3 July 11:35
China may lower customs duties for Uzbek textile imports
Economy news 3 July 11:14
Trump moves to block China Mobile's U.S. entry, citing security concerns
China 3 July 09:35
US aims to reduce Iranian oil revenue to zero - State Dept.
US 2 July 22:44
Chinese company buys controlling stake in glass factory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 2 July 18:13