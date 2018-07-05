1 dead, 1 missing after light plane falls in south China

A small amphibious plane of an aerotour company plunged into a reservoir during training in south China's Hainan Province, leaving one pilot dead and another missing, local authorities said Thursday.

The accident happened in Wanning City at 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday. The plane belongs to Meiya Air. Both pilots on board were company employees.

Rescuers organized by the city government rushed to the site. One person was removed from the water at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, but was confirmed dead by rescuers.

Rescuers are still searching for the other. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

