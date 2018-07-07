Heavy rain continues to batter China

7 July 2018 06:14 (UTC+04:00)

Heavy rain this week battered several provinces in China, affecting tens of thousands of people and causing heavy economic losses, Xinhua reported.

Heavy downpours since Wednesday and ensuing floods have affected quarter of a million people in east China's Anhui Province.

The floods damaged 12,000 hectares of crops and nearly 400 houses, causing estimated losses of 128 million yuan (19 million U.S. dollars).

In neighboring Jiangxi Province, torrential rain since Thursday night forced relocation of 16,000 people in the cities of Jingdezhen and Shangrao.

In southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a landslide buried a section of a railway line early Friday, disrupting more than a dozen trains.

In neighboring Sichuan Province, the meteorological station warned of mountain torrents that might affect 100,000 people.

Central China's Hunan Province has evacuated about 1,500 people and issued an alert for floods Thursday evening. The rain is expected to last till this weekend.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese, foreign business associations oppose U.S. trade protectionism
China 6 July 22:13
China tariffs on U.S.-made models to force price hikes for BMW
Economy news 6 July 17:46
Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Iran nuclear deal, Syria
Russia 6 July 16:42
Kremlin: Russia ready to protect its interest amid US-China trade disputes
Russia 6 July 14:45
China has imposed counter tariffs on U.S. goods
China 6 July 12:14
Oil dips in nervous trading as U.S.-China trade war looms
Oil&Gas 6 July 09:29
Latest
Russia, UAE to cooperate in energy and cybersecurity - minister
Russia 08:09
Pompeo visits Pyongyang
US 07:26
Alstom talks new tram line construction in Baku (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:00
Macron to attend FIFA World Cup semifinal in Russia
Europe 05:33
Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in massive crackdown on false information
Other News 04:55
About 40,000 cybercrimes committed in Russia in 2018 - police
Russia 04:21
EU Commission launches new migration programs in Africa
Europe 03:42
WHO lowers risk levels of Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
Other News 03:00
Russia, United Arab Emirates sign visa-free travel agreement
Russia 02:16