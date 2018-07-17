Beijing expects Putin-Trump meeting to positively affect global development

17 July 2018 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Beijing positively views the Helsinki meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"We have paid much attention to this event. China welcomes the meeting between Putin and Trump - the leaders of powers greatly influencing the entire world," she said. "We hope that this political dialogue will positively affect the world and global development," the Chinese diplomat added.

At the same time, according to Hua Chunying, Beijing is confident that even given the possibility of further rapprochement between Moscow and Washington, friendly relations between China and Russia will continue to evolve successfully. "We are confident of that," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson concluded.

The first full-fledged talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States took place in Finland’s capital of Helsinki on Monday. The one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump lasted more than two hours, later delegation members joined the presidents for a working lunch. The Russian delegation was composed of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. The US delegation included Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton. The expanded session also took about two hours.

