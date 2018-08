China said on Wednesday it will retaliate if the United States takes further steps hindering trade, after a source said the Trump administration proposes slapping 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods, Reuters reports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing that U.S. pressure on trade won’t work, and that Beijing has always upheld using dialogue to resolve trade issues.

