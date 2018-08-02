China calls for peace mechanism for Korean peninsula

China on Thursday called for a push to establish a peace mechanism for the Korean peninsula as well as denuclearization, Reuters reports.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hoped the United States and North Korea - who agreed at a summit in June to end a nuclear standoff - would maintain contact and resolve each other’s concerns to have success in their talks.

China, along with North Korea and the United States, is a signatory to the armistice that ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. No peace treaty has been signed.

“We should, at the same time as realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, push forward with establishing a peace mechanism for the peninsula. These two have mutual influence on each other,” Wang said in Singapore.

