China's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate

4 August 2018 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Saturday the response by Beijing to U.S. trade measures were necessary and legitimate, a day after announcing retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, Reuters reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian conference also attended by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Wang also said the United States was putting military pressure on countries in the region, including China.

