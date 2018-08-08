U.S. finalizes next China tariff list targeting $16 billion in imports

8 August 2018 01:17 (UTC+04:00)

The United States will begin collecting tariffs on another $16 billion in Chinese goods on Aug. 23, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday as it published a final tariff list targeting 279 import product lines, Reuters reported.

USTR said that only five product lines were deleted from a list initially proposed on June 15, but semiconductors, among the largest categories, remained on the list.

The latest list brings to about $50 billion in goods that now face a 25 percent tariff that U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed on Chinese imports in an escalating trade war over China’s intellectual property practices and industrial subsidy policies. China has vowed to match Washington’s tariff moves with duties on an equivalent worth of U.S. products.

